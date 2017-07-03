10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- Forty-two men and women from the Hinds County Probation and Parole Office and the Hinds County Restitution Center graduated from the Mississippi Department of Correction's re-vamped recidivism program on June 29.
- Dozens of protesters gathered outside U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran's local office on Capitol Street Thursday, calling on the Republican to vote "no" on the U.S. Senate's proposal to overhaul the Affordable Care Act.
- Mississippi Power Co. announced Wednesday that it will suspend efforts to complete the coal-fueled Kemper County power plant.
- Mississippi attorney Carlos Moore announced Wednesday that he is taking his case against the state's Confederate-themed flag to the U.S. Supreme Court.
- The Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights museum recently opened their doors for a preview of the impactful and focused features of both museums.
- Jennifer Riley-Collins, the executive director of the ACLU of Mississippi, said her organization will proceed with its lawsuit to prove that the House Bill 1523, now a state law, is unconstitutional.
- Investigators released the dark details leading up to 6-year-old Kingston Frazier's abduction and murder during the preliminary trial of Byron McBride, Dwan Wakefield, and De'Allen Washington.
- The Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees approved the 2017-2018 school-year budget on Monday, June 26.
- Ward 7 Councilwoman Margaret Barrett-Simon along with Councilman President Tyrone Hendrix of Ward 6 received acknowledgements and gifts from colleagues and supporters in recognition of their last council meeting as elected officials on Tuesday night.
- For the 26th consecutive year, the Summer Foods Services Program, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture funds, will serve more than 3,000 kids a day at the 12 sites in the Jackson area and school district.
Remember: Check the JFP Events planner for everything to do in the Jackson metro area. You can also add your own events (or send them to events@jacksonfreepress.com)! See JFPEvents.com
Read staff and reader blog posts at jfp.ms/weblogs (yes, you can register on the site and start your own blog!)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus