JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Paris Collins made six 3-pointers and scored 28 points in his return from a broken bone in his shooting hand and Jackson State beat Mississippi Valley State 83-68 on Saturday.

Collins hit a 3-pionter with 3:28 to go for his 23rd point and a 76-60 lead. He finished 10 of 19 from the floor and led the Tigers with six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Jackson State hit eight 3-pointers in nine trips down the floor for a 60-40 lead and cruised.

Maurice Rivers added 10 points for Jackson State (8-13, 4-4 SWAC) before fouling out. Collins had 12 points in the first half to help Jackson State to a 33-30 lead after MVSU turned it over 10 times.

Ta'Jay Henry, the reigning SWAC player of the week, had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Mississippi Valley State (3-18, 3-5). Marcus Romain scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half and the Delta Devils outrebounded JSU 37-26.