 10 Local Stories of the Week | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

10 Local Stories of the Week

Sen. John Horhn, D-Jackson, officially announced his candidacy for mayor this morning, outlining a platform addressing Jackson's infrastructure and crime.

Sen. John Horhn, D-Jackson, officially announced his candidacy for mayor this morning, outlining a platform addressing Jackson's infrastructure and crime. Photo by Imani Khayyam.

By Dustin Cardon Monday, January 30, 2017 6 a.m. CST
0

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:

  1. A well-known and nationally recognized political operative that Mayor Tony Yarber refers to as a "kingmaker," Mitzi Bickers, has been mentioned in connection to a federal bribery investigation into the Atlanta, Ga., municipal government.
  2. Mississippians would be able to vote before Election Day and register online if legislation the House Apportionment and Elections Committee passed this week stays alive long enough to become law.
  3. Mississippi's hate-crimes law would also cover law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians who are targeted because of their jobs if Senate Bill 2469 becomes law.
  4. Rep. Robert Foster, R-DeSoto, wants to bid out space in the fourth-floor press room at the state Capitol to media outlets, even after legislative leaders issued a letter instructing media not to pay rent for the space last November.
  5. Whether Downtown Jackson Partners is public or private, governmental or nonprofit, is a pivotal issue in the case against indicted DJP President Ben Allen.
  6. Mississippi isn't EdBuild's first state rodeo. Back in early 2015, EdBuild met with officials in Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal's office, who campaigned for re-election on the idea of re-evaluating school funding in his state.
  7. Jackson legislators are working with city leaders to bridge the gap between needed infrastructure improvements totaling over $1 billion, and the City's tight budget.
  8. Sen. John Horhn, D-Jackson, officially announced his candidacy for mayor last week, outlining a platform addressing Jackson's infrastructure and crime.
  9. The Jackson City Council approves James Hendrix, a local blogger and controversial personality known for his Jackson Jambalaya website, to a spot on the Jackson Zoo's board of directors.
  10. Hundreds of women, men and children protested in downtown Jackson last Saturday in a sister event to the Women's March on Washington, D.C., in support of women's rights.

Remember: Check the JFP Events planner for everything to do in the Jackson metro area. You can also add your own events (or send them to events@jacksonfreepress.com)! See JFPEvents.com

Read staff and reader blog posts at jfp.ms/weblogs (yes, you can register on the site and start your own blog!)

More like this story

More stories by this author

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »