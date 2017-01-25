Feb. 7, 2017 - Tuesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Burgers & Blues - Karaoke 5:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Fred Eaglesmith Traveling Steam Show 7:30 p.m. $15 advance $20 door ardenland.net
Fenian's - Open Mic
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - Pub Quiz
Kathryn's - Stace & Cassie 6:30 p.m. free
Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Martin's - The Funky Knuckles 9 p.m.
McB’s - Karaoke 8 p.m.
St. Philip's Episcopal Church - The Musical Europe feat. Hesperion XXI & Jordi Savall 4 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus