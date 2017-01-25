Feb. 6, 2017 - Monday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Belhaven Center for the Arts - The Vienna Boys Choir 7:30 p.m.
Burgers & Blues - Karaoke
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - Central MS Blues Society (rest) 7 p.m.
Kathryn's - Joseph LaSalla 6:30 p.m. free
Offbeat - Young & Heartless, Museum Mouth & Kississippi 7-10 p.m. $10 all ages
Ole Tavern - Pub Quiz
