Feb. 5, 2017 - Sunday

Anjou - Sunday Brunch feat. David Keary 11:30 a.m.
Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
The Hideaway - Mike & Marty's Jam Session
Pelican Cove - Ronnie Brown 11 a.m.; Hunter GIbson & Ronnie McGee 4 p.m.
Shucker's - Andrew Pates 3:30 p.m. free
Sombra Mexican Kitchen - John Mora 11 a.m.
Table 100 - Jazz Brunch feat. Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.
