 Feb. 5, 2017 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Feb. 5, 2017 - Sunday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, January 25, 2017 8:32 a.m. CST
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Anjou - Sunday Brunch feat. David Keary 11:30 a.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

The Hideaway - Mike & Marty's Jam Session

Pelican Cove - Ronnie Brown 11 a.m.; Hunter GIbson & Ronnie McGee 4 p.m.

Shucker's - Andrew Pates 3:30 p.m. free

Sombra Mexican Kitchen - John Mora 11 a.m.

Table 100 - Jazz Brunch feat. Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »