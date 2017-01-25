 Feb. 4, 2017 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Feb. 4, 2017 - Saturday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, January 25, 2017 8:31 a.m. CST
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Eric Lindell 8 p.m. $10

Burgers & Blues - Jon & Angela 6 p.m.

Center Stage - A Night of Love: Touch of Red Affair feat. Jonte Mayon & 4everElisha 9 p.m. $10 admission $15 reserved seating

Duling Hall - Jared & The Mill w/ Empty Atlas 9 p.m. $10 ardenland.net

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; The Bailey Brothers midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - The Lacs 8:30 p.m.

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - 19th Street Red 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Fade2Blue 7 p.m. free

Martin's - Naughty Professor 10 p.m.

Ole Tavern - Live Music 9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Jason Turner 6 p.m.

Pop's Saloon - Radio Romance 9 p.m.

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free; Hairicane 8 p.m. $5; Jonathan Alexander 10 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - Crooked Creek 7 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Barry Leach 7 p.m.

Spacecamp - Launch Party feat. Dream Cult, El Obo, Bob Chiz & Bad Magic 7 p.m. $5

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

