Feb. 4, 2017 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Eric Lindell 8 p.m. $10
Burgers & Blues - Jon & Angela 6 p.m.
Center Stage - A Night of Love: Touch of Red Affair feat. Jonte Mayon & 4everElisha 9 p.m. $10 admission $15 reserved seating
Duling Hall - Jared & The Mill w/ Empty Atlas 9 p.m. $10 ardenland.net
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; The Bailey Brothers midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - The Lacs 8:30 p.m.
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - 19th Street Red 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Fade2Blue 7 p.m. free
Martin's - Naughty Professor 10 p.m.
Ole Tavern - Live Music 9 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Jason Turner 6 p.m.
Pop's Saloon - Radio Romance 9 p.m.
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free; Hairicane 8 p.m. $5; Jonathan Alexander 10 p.m. free
Soulshine, Flowood - Crooked Creek 7 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Barry Leach 7 p.m.
Spacecamp - Launch Party feat. Dream Cult, El Obo, Bob Chiz & Bad Magic 7 p.m. $5
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
