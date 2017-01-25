 Feb. 3, 2017 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By Micah Smith Wednesday, January 25, 2017 8:30 a.m. CST
4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Eric Lindell 8 p.m. $10

Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.

Castlewoods Country Club - Linda Blackwell & James Bailey 6-9 p.m. free

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; Live Music midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Sledgehammer 10 p.m.

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Chris Gill 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m. free

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - Universal Sigh 10 p.m.

McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.

Offbeat - Die With Nature, Jig the Alien, Stone Walls & Empty Atlas 9 p.m.

Ole Tavern - Live Music 9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Jonathan Alexander 6 p.m.

Pop's Saloon - Aaron Coker Band 9 p.m.

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Crocker & Reynolds 5:30 p.m. free; Hairicane 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - Southern Grass 7 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Ron Etheridge 7 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

