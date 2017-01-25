Feb. 3, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Eric Lindell 8 p.m. $10
Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.
Castlewoods Country Club - Linda Blackwell & James Bailey 6-9 p.m. free
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; Live Music midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Sledgehammer 10 p.m.
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Chris Gill 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m. free
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - Universal Sigh 10 p.m.
McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.
Offbeat - Die With Nature, Jig the Alien, Stone Walls & Empty Atlas 9 p.m.
Ole Tavern - Live Music 9 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Jonathan Alexander 6 p.m.
Pop's Saloon - Aaron Coker Band 9 p.m.
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Crocker & Reynolds 5:30 p.m. free; Hairicane 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m. free
Soulshine, Flowood - Southern Grass 7 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Ron Etheridge 7 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus