There are just four teams left in the NFL Playoffs, and three of those teams feature quarterbacks who have won a Super Bowl. Only Matt Ryan for Atlanta doesn't have a ring.

Thursday, Jan. 19

College basketball (6-8 p.m., SECN): The UM Rebels women's team travels to face South Carolina. ... College basketball (7-9 p.m., SECN+): The MSU women's team hits the road to battle Alabama.

Friday, Jan. 20

NBA (7-9:30 p.m., ESPN): Two of the top three teams in the Western Conference collide when the Houston Rockets host the Golden State Warriors.

Saturday, Jan. 21

College football (2-6 p.m., NFLN): Several players from Mississippi universities will see action in the 2017 East-West Shrine Game.

Sunday, Jan. 22

NFL (2-5:30 p.m., FOX): Tune in for the NFC Championship Game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers. ... NFL (5:30-9 p.m., CBS): The AFC Championship Game sees the New England Patriots take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Monday, Jan. 23

College basketball (6-8 p.m., ESPN2): The No. 4 MSU women battle No. 5 South Carolina. ... College basketball (8-10 p.m., ESPNU): The MVSU men host Texas Southern.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

College basketball (8-10 p.m., ESPN): The No. 6 Kentucky men travels to Tennessee in a game the Volunteers might need to reach the postseason.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

College basketball (6-8 p.m., SECN): The MSU men host Missouri in SEC play. ... College basketball (6:30-8:30 p.m., ESPN2): The UM Rebels men host Texas A&M in a must-win conference game for both teams.

Pittsburgh and Green Bay are the only road teams to win in these playoffs. Both will have to win on the road again if they want into the Super Bowl.

Follow Bryan Flynn at jfpsports.com, @jfpsports.