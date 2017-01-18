Can’t-Miss Food Events

Barrel Bourbon Tasting

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen (1200 N. State St., themanshipjackson.com) will host a Barrel Bourbon tasting on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Guests can try six flights from the Georgetown, Ky.-based company, along with hors d'oeuvres. Tickets are $80.12 with the service charge and tax included. For more information, find The Manship on Facebook.

Fast Food Slow

For this month's Museum After Hours event, which is Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St., 601-960-1515), Chef Nick Wallace will create a 'sipp Sourced pop-up menu called "Fast Food Slow," which will consist of playful alternatives to drive-thru meals. At press time, the menu hadn't been announced. This month's menu will be served from 5:30 p.m. until on Thursday and then during lunch from Friday, Jan. 20, to Saturday, Jan. 21. For more information, visit msmuseumart.org or find the event on Facebook.

'Down the Drain'

The Detectives Dinner Theatre will perform its play "Down the Drain" at Lost Pizza Co. in Ridgeland (500 Highway 51, Ridgeland, 769-300-3116, lostpizza.com). The setting of the play is an office employee appreciation party, where the manager gives out pink slips to the employees (the audience). Tickets are $34 and include a three-course meal. The doors open at 6 p.m., and the show is at 7 p.m. For more information, visit thedetectives.biz.

Wiseacre Brewing Beer Dinner

On Jan. 30, Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint (565 Taylor St., salandmookies.com) is hosting a Wiseacre Brewing Beer Dinner. The menu includes dishes such as fried calamari tossed in a chili-garlic sauce with mint, green onions and cabbage paired with Ananda IPA; beef and Italian sausage chili paired with Bird Upon a Hippo Belgian stout; and chocolate tiramisu paired with Gotta Get Up to Get Down coffee milk stout. Tickets are $60 for food and beer. For more information, call 601-368-1919.