10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- Attorney General Jim Hood called on the Legislature to increase funding for the state's mental-health department in order to address two pending lawsuits against the state for its mental health-care system.
- Ruth Haynes, a local Jackson senior citizen, applauds the senior-citizen transportation program, a partnership between the City of Jackson, the Jackson Medical Mall and the Mississippi Department of Transportation, for giving her independence.
- Chokwe Antar Lumumba, now running for mayor for the second time, says his slogan is: “When I become mayor, you become mayor.”
- Mississippi Sen. David Blount, D-Jackson, explained a proposed bill to send an additional $24 million in tax revenue back to Jackson's crumbling infrastructure, administered through the Mississippi Department of Administration and Finance.
- A full investigative audit of Jackson Public Schools means the district must complete every single item, pre-k to graduation standards, on the corrective action plan before the district is in complete compliance.
- Judge Larry Roberts declared a mistrial in the case against of Hinds County DA Robert Shuler Smith, but many questions about the bribery schemes remain.
- The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents is running out of funding, largely due to a last-minute change a few lawmakers made last session to the State's education budget bill, cutting off all funding to the group.
- Some Mississippi Republican leaders invoked President-elect Donald Trump's expensive infrastructure plan last week when discussing Mississippi's crumbling roads and bridges, seeming to believe it will solve the state's urgent issues with roads and bridges.
- At the Stennis Capitol Press Forum, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves said he expects EdBuild's recommendation to go to lawmakers by the Jan. 16 deadline for legislation.
- Carey Wright, the state superintendent of education, addressed House Education Committee members at the Capitol about progress on education initiatives as well as room for growth and improvement.
