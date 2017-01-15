Mississippi Events Celebrate National Day of Healing, Dr. King's Birthday, Racial Reconciliation

— Mississippi and the nation face a busy week ahead starting with Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations and ending with the inauguration of a new and controversial president, Donald Trump, and then the Women’s March on Washington the day after the inauguration. Many people are getting involved and speaking out—especially on the issue of bigotry and healing race relations—in more local and national events than we have seen in recent memory.

Below is a listing of events and activities scheduled in Mississippi during this pivotal week. It focuses on events scheduled on and around Jan. 17, the National Day of Healing that the W.K. Kellogg Foundation declared in December, as part of its national Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation process (which I am involved with). Those events are marked with the hashtag #TRHT. Please feel free to add additional events below this post.

I urge all of you to participate in these events in some way this week. Get your voice out there, be heard, connect with others. Connection and healing across divides have never been more important in our state and nation.

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017

2 p.m.: Millsaps College professor Bob McElwaine organized a Jackson edition of Writers Resist at Millsaps starting at 2 p.m. Like in about 60 other cities, local writers are read from their work that speaks to the ideals of democracy and free expression. “The aim of these events is to combat growing public cynicism and an alarming disdain for truthfulness is eroding our most dearly held democratic ideals,” McElwaine writes on Facebook.

These writers will read from their work: Marion Barnwell, Charlie Braxton

Ellen Ann Fentress, Bob McElvaine, C. Liegh McInnis, JoAnne Pritchard Morris, Michael Pickard, Treasure Shields Redmond, Shanna Smith, Henry Adam Svec and Jackie Warren Tatum.

Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)

All day: The Mississippi Youth Media Project in Jackson, Miss., will retweet stories by its student journalists that tackle different race, poverty and criminal-justice issues for the state’s young people, as well as their stories about reconciliation and healing. They are using hashtags #MSHealing and #TRHT. Read their journalism at jxnpulse.com.

All day: Montgomery County youth are using social media to share and lift up the issue of racial healing.

7:30 a.m.: The Greater Bethlehem Temple Church at 1505 Robinson St. in Jackson is holding a prayer breakfast with musical selections to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

8 a.m.: The Montgomery County School District passed a resolution in honor of the National Day of racial Healing that will be presented at the Martin Luther King Breakfast at Zion District Building in Winona, Miss. #TRHT

11 a.m.: The Duck Hill Board of Alderman passed a resolution in honor of the National Day of Racial Healing and will present it at the Duck Hill MLK Program at the Duck Hill Missionary Baptist Church. #TRHT

Noon: The Ministers’ Prayer Hours will be held at Heaven United Methodist Church in Winona.

5 p.m.: 16th Annual Art, Poetry & Justice Event at Offbeat Records; 151 Wesley Ave. off Mill Street, in Jackson, Miss. The event is free and open to public. “Bring some art, perform some poetry, hand out and build a better future!” the organizers urge.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 (National Day of Healing, #TRHT, #DayofHealing)

All day: In the Neshoba Youth Coalition’s “Using the Power of Media to Communicate the Diversity of Friendship” in Philadelphia, Miss., young people will take and post photos of themselves and diverse friends on social media in an effort to spark dialogue regarding race and racial healing. They are using hashtags #MShealing and #TheDaytoHeal. #TRHT

Noon: A ceremony on the grounds of Seashore United Methodist Assembly in Biloxi at 1410 Leggett Drive is heralding the first Annual Day of Racial Healing. City mayors on the Mississippi Gulf Coast will read healing proclamations, and diverse faith leaders from Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Hare Krishna, Baha’i and Buddhist will offer prayers/reflections for racial healing. #TRHT

6 p.m.: Café Climb in Gulfport (1316 30th Ave.) will host a dinner following a Racial Healing Circle sponsored by Education, Economic, Environment, Climate & Health Organization (EEECHO). #TRHT

6 p.m. The Saenger Theater in Biloxi (170 Reynoir St.) a documentary screening of "America Divided" will take place. The screening is part of the MLK, Jr. Coast-Wide Celebration and sponsored by East Biloxi Community Collaborative. A panel discussion on Voting Rights will follow. #TRHT

Other related #TRHT activities:

The W.K. Kellogg offers a “TRHT Implementation Guide” and racial-equity resource guide to help individuals, organizations and communities implement local racial-healing initiatives.

The William Winter Institute has developed a toolkit for those interested in leading healing-circle discussions this week or in the future. The focus of the toolkit is on race: awareness, related issues and possible solutions to issue. Click here for the toolkit. #TRHT

Jackson 2000, a community dialogue and racial-reconciliation organization, hosts free and ongoing dialogue circles and other dialogue events in the capital city. Visit jackson2000.org to sign up for a dialogue circle and get involved with the diverse organization.

Dr. Beverly Wade Hogan of Tougaloo College will teach on the subject of racial healing during the week of January 16. Dr. Hogan will hold a racial-healing forum at Tougaloo College, date and time to be announced. #TRHT

The following passed National Day of Healing Resolutions:

City of Jackson

City of Indianola

Duck Hill Board of Aldermen

Montgomery County School District

Donna Ladd is the CEO and editor-in-chief of the Jackson Free Press, as well as the director of the Mississippi Youth Media Project. She is also a W.K. Kellogg leadership fellow and on the Mississippi organizing committee of the the organization’s Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation initiative.