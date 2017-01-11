 Jan. 25, 2017 - Wednesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jan. 25, 2017 - Wednesday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, January 11, 2017 8:27 a.m. CST
0

Bonny Blair's, Brandon - Karaoke w/ Mike Patton 7-11 p.m.

Burgers & Blues - Karaoke 5:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - Zach Lovett

Kathryn's - Jeff Maddox 6:30 p.m. free

McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.

Ole Tavern - Karaoke w/ DJ Stache

Pelican Cove - Open Mic w/ Stace Shook 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 7:30 p.m. free

WonderLust - Karaoke w/ Matt 8 p.m.-1 a.m. free

