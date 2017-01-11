Jan. 22, 2017 - Sunday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Doc 36 Skatepark - Doc 36 Benefit feat. Bad Magic, Surfwax, Table Manners, Double Take, Him Horrison, Sage Boy, Drebin, Disco Lemonade & Empty Atlas 2-8 p.m. $10 all ages

The Hideaway - Mike & Marty's Jam Session

Kathryn's - The Axe-identals 6 p.m. free

Martin's - American Aquarium 8 p.m. $12 advance $15 door

Pelican Cove - Andrew Pates 11 a.m.; Hunter Gibson & Ronnie McGee 4 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free

Sombra Mexican Kitchen - John Mora 11 a.m.

Table 100 - Jazz Brunch feat. Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.