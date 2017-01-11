Jan. 21, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Eddie Cotton 8 p.m. $10
Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Country Showdown 8 p.m. $5 advance $10 door ardenland.net
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Cary Hudson
The Hideaway - Battle of the Band feat. Nirithiam, Shatterframe, The Woodland, Black Heart Remedy & more 9 p.m. $10
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Ben Lewis 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m. free
Martin's - Flash Bang Art & Music Showcase Vol. 1 feat. Luzcid, Taboo, MayneLayne & Malignate 10 p.m. $10
Ole Tavern - Live Music 9 p.m.
Pearl Community Room - Mississippi Opry Winter Show feat. Harmony & Grits 6-9 p.m. $10 admission, 18 and under free
Pelican Cove - Stace & Cassie 6 p.m.
Pop's Saloon - Miles Flatt 9 p.m.
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Crocker & Reynolds 3:30 p.m. free; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m. free
Soulshine, Flowood - Jason Turner 7 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Casey Phillips 8 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus