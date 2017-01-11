Jan. 20, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - The Anteeks 8 p.m. free
Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - The Hustlers
The Hideaway - Lillian Axe w/ Jason Turner Band 9 p.m. $15 admission $50 VIP
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Chris Gill & the Soulshakers 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Bill & Temperance 7 p.m. free
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - A Live One (Phish Tribute) 10 p.m.
McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.
Ole Tavern - Live Music 9 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Acoustic Crossroads 6 p.m.
Pop's Saloon - Chasin' Dixie 9 p.m.
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Jonathon Alexander 10 p.m. free
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Stevie Cain 8 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
