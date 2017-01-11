 Jan. 20, 2017 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jan. 20, 2017 - Friday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, January 11, 2017 8:20 a.m. CST
4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - The Anteeks 8 p.m. free

Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - The Hustlers

The Hideaway - Lillian Axe w/ Jason Turner Band 9 p.m. $15 admission $50 VIP

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Chris Gill & the Soulshakers 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Bill & Temperance 7 p.m. free

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - A Live One (Phish Tribute) 10 p.m.

McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.

Ole Tavern - Live Music 9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Acoustic Crossroads 6 p.m.

Pop's Saloon - Chasin' Dixie 9 p.m.

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Jonathon Alexander 10 p.m. free

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Stevie Cain 8 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

