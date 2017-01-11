Jan. 19, 2017 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
CS's - Deep State & Lisbon Deaths 8 p.m. $5
F. Jones Corner - Blues Challenge w/ Dexter Allen 10 p.m.
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Taylor Hildebrand
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Stevie Cain 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Travelin' Jane 6:30 p.m. free
MS Museum of Art - Museum After Hours feat. Betzenzo 5:30 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m. free
Soulshine, Flowood - Jes Trio 7 p.m.
Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free
