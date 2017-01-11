 Jan. 19, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jan. 19, 2017 - Thursday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, January 11, 2017 8:19 a.m. CST
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

CS's - Deep State & Lisbon Deaths 8 p.m. $5

F. Jones Corner - Blues Challenge w/ Dexter Allen 10 p.m.

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Taylor Hildebrand

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Stevie Cain 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Travelin' Jane 6:30 p.m. free

MS Museum of Art - Museum After Hours feat. Betzenzo 5:30 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - Jes Trio 7 p.m.

Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free

