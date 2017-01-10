Reeves Says He Expects Education Funding Report Within Days

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves says he expects a consultant to submit its recommendations for changing Mississippi's education funding formula "in the next week or so."

The Republican said Monday at a luncheon sponsored by the Stennis Institute of Government and the Capitol press corps that lawmakers still plan to rewrite the formula during the current legislative session.

Lawmakers have fully funded the current formula only twice. From 2009 through the current budget year, funding has fallen a cumulative $1.9 billion short.

Reeves says he wants a formula that dedicates more money to students with disabilities, technology and teacher development.

Reeves says he supports spending more on education, but warns that it's unrealistic to expect Mississippi, with low levels of wealth and income, to spend as much as other states.