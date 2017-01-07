Ole Miss Outlasts Auburn for First SEC Win

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Rasheed Brooks hit a straightaway 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, and Deandre Burnett went 4 for 4 from the foul line in the final 30 seconds to help Ole Miss outlast Auburn 88-85 on Saturday.

Terence Davis went 1 for 2 from the foul line to give Ole Miss (10-5, 1-2 SEC) its three-point lead with 12 seconds remaining. Auburn (10-5, 0-3) then took a timeout with 3.9 seconds left before inbounding to T.J. Lang, whose 3-point attempt from the right wing glanced off the front of the rim as time soon expired.

Burnett had 18 points and eight assists, and Davis had 16 points. Auburn's Jared Harper scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half. Mustapha Heron added 20 points for the Tigers.

Auburn took a 41-33 lead into halftime, shooting 50 percent from the field to Ole Miss' 42.9 percent and outrebounding the Rebels 19-13.

But Ole Miss began the second half on an 11-3 run, with Davis' 3-pointer with 16:42 left tying the score at 44.

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss got its first SEC win while Auburn lost its third straight conference game.

Auburn outrebounded Ole Miss 36-26. It was just the second time this season that the Rebels, who lead the SEC in rebounding, were outrebounded by an opponent.

UP NEXT

Auburn sets out on a two-game road swing starting at Missouri on Tuesday. Mizzou lost to Georgia 71-66 on Saturday to extend its losing streak to six games. Kevin Puryear averages 12.7 points for Missouri, which defeated Auburn 76-61 in Columbia last season.

Ole Miss comes home for a meeting with Georgia on Wednesday. Yante Maten averages 20.4 points and J.J. Frazier averages 16 for the Bulldogs, who last season split their season series with Ole Miss.