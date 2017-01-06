Woman Accused of Aiding Police Killer Gets Change of Venue

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A woman charged with aiding the killer of two Hattiesburg police officers will be tried somewhere else.

The Hattiesburg American reports that Forrest County Circuit Judge Bob Helfrich granted a motion for a change of venue for Joanie Calloway.

Helfrich says he'll seek a location outside the Hattiesburg media market and then set a new trial date.

Calloway's lawyer says pretrial publicity makes a fair trial in Hattiesburg impossible.

She's charged with attempted accessory after the fact of capital murder and first-degree hindering prosecution following the 2015 murders of Hattiesburg police officers Benjamin J. Deen and Liquori Tate.

The 23-year-old is accused of helping accused murderer Marvin Banks flee. She's also accused of misleading police on Banks' identity. Banks died of heart disease in 2015 while jailed.