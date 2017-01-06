Woman Accused of Aiding Police Killer Gets Change of Venue

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A woman charged with aiding the killer of two Hattiesburg police officers will be tried somewhere else.
The Hattiesburg American reports that Forrest County Circuit Judge Bob Helfrich granted a motion for a change of venue for Joanie Calloway.
Helfrich says he'll seek a location outside the Hattiesburg media market and then set a new trial date.
Calloway's lawyer says pretrial publicity makes a fair trial in Hattiesburg impossible.
She's charged with attempted accessory after the fact of capital murder and first-degree hindering prosecution following the 2015 murders of Hattiesburg police officers Benjamin J. Deen and Liquori Tate.
The 23-year-old is accused of helping accused murderer Marvin Banks flee. She's also accused of misleading police on Banks' identity. Banks died of heart disease in 2015 while jailed.
Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus