Poop Hitting the Fan

Boneqweesha Jones: "Welcome to the 2017 edition of 'Qweesha Live' on Ghetto Science Public Television. As we usher in a new year of fake news, computer hackery, twitter rants, racist emails, bigoted trolls, etc., my special guests and I will do our best to combat the abuse of technology and provide honest journalism in 2017. With me on today's first show to fight the good fight for truth and justice are Aunt Tee-Tee Hustle, information technology and computer guru, and her nephew Brother 'Money' Hustle, marketing and entrepreneurial specialist.

"Recently, Legendary CBS Newsman Dan Rather wrote on Facebook this response regarding the lack of objectivity and honesty in journalism today: 'We are being confronted by versions of what are claimed to be 'the truth' that resemble something spewed out by a fertilizer-spreader in a wind tunnel.' What is your opinion about this statement?"

Aunt Tee-Tee: "Emojis cannot express my disappointment in this unfortunate collaboration of propaganda and technology."

Brother 'Money' Hustle: "Aunt Tee-Tee and I agree with Mr. Rather; the poop has hit the fan. Some ill-intentioned individuals have used technology to undermine the minds of the people. For example, online History Revisionists now publish misinformation about lynching, oppression and slavery. The nonsense at our mind's expense must stop. As community leaders, we must utilize computer technology and genuine journalism to properly entertain, educate and inform the masses, or we will be up to ears with crappy journalism."

Boneqweesha Jones: "As Walter 'Concrete' Cronkite would say: 'And that's the way it is.'"