Jan. 14, 2017 - Saturday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, January 4, 2017 8:31 a.m. CST
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Smokestack Lightnin' midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Nellie Mack Project 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Fade2Blue 7 p.m. free

Martin's - The Sal-Tines 10 p.m.

Ole Tavern - Live Music 9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Andrew Pates 3:30 p.m. free; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m. free

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

