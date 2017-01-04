Jan. 13, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; Heather Cross midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - 61 Ghosts 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - The Sole Shakers 7 p.m. free
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - The Quickening 10 p.m.
McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.
Ole Tavern - Live Music 9 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 5:30 p.m. free; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m. free
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
