Jan. 12, 2017 - Thursday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, January 4, 2017 8:28 a.m. CST
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Blues Challenge w/ Dexter Allen 10 p.m.

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Sarah Ulmer 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Scott Turner Trio 6:30 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Road Hogs 7:30 p.m. free

Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free

