Even with football over, sports are starting to pick up. College basketball is at its high point, college baseball and softball have started, and professional basketball is heading toward the playoffs.

Thursday, Feb. 23

College basketball (6-8 p.m., SECN+): MSU women's quest for a number-one seed continues at Kentucky. ... College basketball (7-9 p.m., SECN+): Rebels women drive toward the postseason at Missouri.

Friday, Feb. 24

College baseball (4-7 p.m., SECN+): MSU hosts Indiana State, and UM hosts UNC-Wilmington at the same time. ... Softball (4-7 p.m., SECN+): MSU host North Florida if you want to start a third screen.

Saturday, Feb. 25

College basketball (2:30-4:30 p.m., SECN): Rebels men look to keep NIT hopes alive as they host Missouri. ... College basketball (3-5 p.m., ESPNU): MSU men try to keep improving on the road against Vanderbilt.

Sunday, Feb. 26

College basketball (4-6 p.m., SECN & ESPN2): Yet another night where you'll need two screens time again, as the Rebels women try to upset Texas A&M, and the MSU women host Tennessee.

Monday, Feb. 27

College basketball (6-8 p.m., ESPN2): This could be the night that the UConn women's winning streak ends, as they travel to play South Florida.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

College basketball (6-8 p.m., ESPNU): MSU men look to pull off an upset as they travel to face a ranked South Carolina team.

Wednesday, March 1

College basketball (7:30-10 p.m., SECN): Rebels men want to start March strong as they hit the road to take on Alabama. If you need more sports, this Sunday also marks the return of NASCAR. The Daytona 500 is on FOX at 1 p.m., with pre-race coverage at noon.

