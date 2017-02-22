March 5, 2017 - Sunday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
First Pentecostal Church - The Wilbanks 6:30 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Steel Country 6 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Ronnie Brown noon; Shadz of Grey 5 p.m.
Shucker's - Brian Jones 3:30 p.m. free
Sombra Mexican Kitchen - John Mora 11 a.m.
Table 100 - Jazz Brunch feat. Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus