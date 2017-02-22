March 4, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Samantha Fish 8 p.m. $10

Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.

Cathead Distillery - Crawfish Boil feat. Delta Mountain Boys 2 p.m. free

CS's - MOTO & Evil Engines 9 p.m. $5

Duling Hall - Grady Champion w/ Stace & Cassie, Geppetto Morgan, Will Wesley, Mike Flanagan & George Mumford 7 p.m. $15 advance $20 door

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Jamell Richardson midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Larry Brewer 7-10 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - The Red Balloon Experience feat. Coke Bumaye 9 p.m. $5 women $10 men

The Hideaway - Chad Wesley Band 10 p.m.

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Shadz of Grey 7 p.m. free

Martin's - Anthony Gomes 10 p.m.

Next Level Experience - Lee King's "Black Gold" Dance Club 9 p.m. $10 ages 25 and up

Pelican Cove - Steele Heart 2 p.m.; Jonathan Alexander 7 p.m.

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Sofa Kings 3:30 p.m. free; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - Daniel & George 7 p.m.

Spacecamp - May Queen, Him Horrison, Nossiens, Dumspell & Late Bloomers 7 p.m. $5

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.