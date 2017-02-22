 March 3, 2017 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

March 3, 2017 - Friday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, February 22, 2017 9:55 a.m. CST
4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Mr. Sipp 8 p.m. $10

Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

CS's - Bailey Brothers & Jason Daniels Band 9 p.m. $5

Duling Hall - Jake Slinkard EP Release Show w/ Empty Atlas 9 p.m. $10

F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; Jamell Richardson midnight $10

Fenian's - Davis Coen 9 p.m.

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - The Axe-identals 7 p.m. free

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - The Stolen Faces (Grateful Dead Tribute) 10 p.m.

McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.

Offbeat - Art & Music Vol. 2 feat. Yung Jewelz, Tira D, Skipp Coon, Ray Kincaid & Mr. Fluid 9 p.m. $10

Pelican Cove - Road Hogs 6 p.m.

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 5:30 p.m. free; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Josh Journeay 10 p.m. free

Soul Wired Cafe - Comedian LaQuandat Thomas w/ music from X Cooley High & DJ Gosh 8 p.m.

Soulshine, Flowood - Andy Tanas 7 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Thomas Jackson 7 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

