March 3, 2017 - Friday

4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Mr. Sipp 8 p.m. $10
Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
CS's - Bailey Brothers & Jason Daniels Band 9 p.m. $5
Duling Hall - Jake Slinkard EP Release Show w/ Empty Atlas 9 p.m. $10
F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; Jamell Richardson midnight $10
Fenian's - Davis Coen 9 p.m.
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - The Axe-identals 7 p.m. free
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - The Stolen Faces (Grateful Dead Tribute) 10 p.m.
McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.
Offbeat - Art & Music Vol. 2 feat. Yung Jewelz, Tira D, Skipp Coon, Ray Kincaid & Mr. Fluid 9 p.m. $10
Pelican Cove - Road Hogs 6 p.m.
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 5:30 p.m. free; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Josh Journeay 10 p.m. free
Soul Wired Cafe - Comedian LaQuandat Thomas w/ music from X Cooley High & DJ Gosh 8 p.m.
Soulshine, Flowood - Andy Tanas 7 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Thomas Jackson 7 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
