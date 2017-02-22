 March 2, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

March 2, 2017 - Thursday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, February 22, 2017 9:54 a.m. CST
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Blues Challenge w/ Dexter Allen 10 p.m.

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Eli Young Band w/ Derek Norsworthy 9 p.m. $25 advance $30 door

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Amanda Jones 6:30 p.m. free

Offbeat - Slangston Hughes & Thelonius Kryptonite w/ DJ Strategy, 5th Child, Timaal Bradford & devMaccc 8 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Acoustic Crossroads 6 p.m.

Pinelake Church, Reservoir - Kari Jobe w/ Bryan & Katie Torwalt 7 p.m.

Shucker's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 7:30 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - Stace Shook 7 p.m.

Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free

