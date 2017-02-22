March 2, 2017 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Blues Challenge w/ Dexter Allen 10 p.m.
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Eli Young Band w/ Derek Norsworthy 9 p.m. $25 advance $30 door
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Amanda Jones 6:30 p.m. free
Offbeat - Slangston Hughes & Thelonius Kryptonite w/ DJ Strategy, 5th Child, Timaal Bradford & devMaccc 8 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Acoustic Crossroads 6 p.m.
Pinelake Church, Reservoir - Kari Jobe w/ Bryan & Katie Torwalt 7 p.m.
Shucker's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 7:30 p.m. free
Soulshine, Flowood - Stace Shook 7 p.m.
Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus