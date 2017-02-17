Grenada, Baldwyn and Booneville Schools Win Innovation Nods

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Board of Education is approving plans for more districts to establish innovative educational programs.

Board members voted Thursday to grant waivers from some state rules for the Grenada district and a partnership between the Baldwyn and Booneville districts.

Last year, Corinth, Gulfport and Vicksburg-Warren were approved as districts of innovation.

Grenada plans to expand its prekindergarten program, offer career academies and early college courses in high school, and implement blended learning initiatives for all students.

Baldwyn and Booneville plan to share Advanced Placement teachers using distance learning technology. Baldwyn is also planning more career-technical education, offering certificates for industrial maintenance and furniture manufacturing

A 2015 law allows districts to apply for exemptions from certain state regulations in exchange for meeting certain performance targets.