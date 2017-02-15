Feb. 28, 2017 - Tuesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Burgers & Blues - Karaoke 5:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Fenian's - Open Mic
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - Pub Quiz
Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m. free
Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
McB’s - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Fat Tuesday Celebration feat. Will & Linda 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Acoustic Crossroads 6-11 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus