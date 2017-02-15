Feb. 24, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.
Cerami's - Linda Blackwell & James Bailey 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; Kern Pratt midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Shaun Patterson
Georgia Blue, Madison - Brian Jones
Hal & Mal's - Bill & Temperance free
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m. free
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - FLVSH BVNG! Art & Music Showcase Vol. 2 feat. KTRL, Taboo, Malignate & Phulti 10 p.m.
McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Ron Etheridge 5:30 p.m. free; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Josh Journeay 10 p.m. $5
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
