Feb. 24, 2017 - Friday

4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.

Cerami's - Linda Blackwell & James Bailey 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; Kern Pratt midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Shaun Patterson

Georgia Blue, Madison - Brian Jones

Hal & Mal's - Bill & Temperance free

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m. free

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - FLVSH BVNG! Art & Music Showcase Vol. 2 feat. KTRL, Taboo, Malignate & Phulti 10 p.m.

McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Ron Etheridge 5:30 p.m. free; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Josh Journeay 10 p.m. $5

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

