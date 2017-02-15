Feb. 23, 2017 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Lovebomb Go-Go w/ DJ Young Venom & Lisbon Deaths 7:30 p.m. $10 advance $15 door ardenland.net
F. Jones Corner - Blues Challenge w/ Dexter Allen 10 p.m.
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Brian Jones
Georgia Blue, Madison - Dan Confait
Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio free
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m. free
Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free
