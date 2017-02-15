 Feb. 23, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Feb. 23, 2017 - Thursday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, February 15, 2017 3:18 p.m. CST
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Lovebomb Go-Go w/ DJ Young Venom & Lisbon Deaths 7:30 p.m. $10 advance $15 door ardenland.net

F. Jones Corner - Blues Challenge w/ Dexter Allen 10 p.m.

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Brian Jones

Georgia Blue, Madison - Dan Confait

Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio free

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m. free

Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »