Feb. 19, 2017 - Sunday

Anjou - David Keary 11:30 a.m.
Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Isaiah Rashad w/ Lancy Skiiiwalker & Jay IDK 6:30 p.m. $15 admission $65 VIP meet & greet ardenland.net
The Hideaway - Mike & Marty's Jam Session
Kathryn's - Fade2Blue 6 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Greenfish 3:30 p.m. free
Sombra Mexican Kitchen - John Mora 11 a.m.
Table 100 - Jazz Brunch feat. Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Thalia Mara Hall - Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt 8 p.m. $30.50-$75.50 ardenland.net
Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.
