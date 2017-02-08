 Feb. 19, 2017 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Feb. 19, 2017 - Sunday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, February 8, 2017 8:39 a.m. CST
Anjou - David Keary 11:30 a.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Isaiah Rashad w/ Lancy Skiiiwalker & Jay IDK 6:30 p.m. $15 admission $65 VIP meet & greet ardenland.net

The Hideaway - Mike & Marty's Jam Session

Kathryn's - Fade2Blue 6 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Greenfish 3:30 p.m. free

Sombra Mexican Kitchen - John Mora 11 a.m.

Table 100 - Jazz Brunch feat. Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt 8 p.m. $30.50-$75.50 ardenland.net

Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.

