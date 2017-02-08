Feb. 18, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Eddie Cotton 8 p.m. $10
Anjou - Stevie Cain 6 p.m.
Burgers & Blues - Brian Smith & Scott Stricklin 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Fred T midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Mike Dean Band free
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Joe Carroll & Cooper Mills 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Luckenbach (Willie Nelson Tribute) 7 p.m. free
Lynch Street CME Church - Male Choir Extravaganza 3 p.m.
Martin's - CBDB 10 p.m.
Northpark Mall - Lee Brenner 2-5 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Andrew Pates 3:30 p.m. free; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Jonathan Alexander 10 p.m. free
Soulshine, Flowood - Barry Leach 7 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Jason Turner 7 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
