 Feb. 18, 2017 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Feb. 18, 2017 - Saturday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, February 8, 2017 8:38 a.m. CST
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Eddie Cotton 8 p.m. $10

Anjou - Stevie Cain 6 p.m.

Burgers & Blues - Brian Smith & Scott Stricklin 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Fred T midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Mike Dean Band free

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Joe Carroll & Cooper Mills 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Luckenbach (Willie Nelson Tribute) 7 p.m. free

Lynch Street CME Church - Male Choir Extravaganza 3 p.m.

Martin's - CBDB 10 p.m.

Northpark Mall - Lee Brenner 2-5 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Andrew Pates 3:30 p.m. free; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Jonathan Alexander 10 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - Barry Leach 7 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Jason Turner 7 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »