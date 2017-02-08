Feb. 17, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Derryl Perry 8 p.m. free
Burgers & Blues - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - MS Opera's "Cabaret at Duling Hall: The British Invasion of Jackson" 7:30 p.m. $25
F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; Live Music midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hairone Salon - Early Humans, Alex Fraser & Lisbon Deaths 8:30 p.m. $5
Hal & Mal's - Captain Midnight Band w/ The Hustlers 9 p.m. $5 advance $10 door ardenland.net
The Hideaway - Moonshine Bandits w/ Burnham Road 9 p.m. $16 advance $20 door $40 reserved seating
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Adib Sabir Trio 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Faze 4 7 p.m. free
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - Wild Adriatic 10 p.m.
McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Road Hogs 5:30 p.m. free; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m. free
Soulshine, Flowood - Holiday House 7 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Thomas Jackson 7 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus