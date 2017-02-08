Feb. 17, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Derryl Perry 8 p.m. free

Burgers & Blues - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - MS Opera's "Cabaret at Duling Hall: The British Invasion of Jackson" 7:30 p.m. $25

F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; Live Music midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hairone Salon - Early Humans, Alex Fraser & Lisbon Deaths 8:30 p.m. $5

Hal & Mal's - Captain Midnight Band w/ The Hustlers 9 p.m. $5 advance $10 door ardenland.net

The Hideaway - Moonshine Bandits w/ Burnham Road 9 p.m. $16 advance $20 door $40 reserved seating

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Adib Sabir Trio 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Faze 4 7 p.m. free

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - Wild Adriatic 10 p.m.

McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Road Hogs 5:30 p.m. free; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - Holiday House 7 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Thomas Jackson 7 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.