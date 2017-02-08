Feb. 16, 2017 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Burgers & Blues - Shaun Patterson 6 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Blues Challenge w/ Dexter Allen 10 p.m.
Fitzgerald's - Mardi Gras for ALZ feat. Chris Gill, Roberto Moreira & Steve Cook 6:30-9 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Taylor Hildebrand free
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Jaimoe's Jasssz Band 7 p.m.
Kathryn's - Greenfish 6:30 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 7:30 p.m. free
Soulshine, Flowood - Thomas Jackson 7 p.m.
Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus