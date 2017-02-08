 Feb. 16, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Feb. 16, 2017 - Thursday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, February 8, 2017 8:29 a.m. CST
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Burgers & Blues - Shaun Patterson 6 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Blues Challenge w/ Dexter Allen 10 p.m.

Fitzgerald's - Mardi Gras for ALZ feat. Chris Gill, Roberto Moreira & Steve Cook 6:30-9 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Taylor Hildebrand free

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Jaimoe's Jasssz Band 7 p.m.

Kathryn's - Greenfish 6:30 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 7:30 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - Thomas Jackson 7 p.m.

Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »