Eat, Love and Get Local

Wondering what to do this Valentine's Day? The Jackson Free Press has compiled a listing of restaurants and other businesses that can help out with your celebration is a lovely one.

Anjou Restaurant (361 Township Ave., 601-707-0587, anjourestaurant.com)

Anjou will serve a special Valentine's dinner featuring redfish with lump crab meat in a parsley butter sauce or a surf-and-turf option with a 6-ounce beef filet and redfish with crab cakes. Anjou will not take dinner reservations.

BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 244, 601-982-8111, bravobuzz.com)

Over Valentine's weekend, BRAVO! will serve a special three-course menu with a choice of two special cocktails. The menu will have dishes such as an oyster bisque with lemon-tarragon oil; a hand-cut ribeye with lobster hollandaise sauce, paddlefish caviar, Lyonnaise potatoes and braised Brussels sprouts; and a red velvet cheesecake.

Char Restaurant (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 142, 956-9562, charrestaurant.com)

Char will have its regular menu available, in addition to chef specials in celebration of Valentine's Day. At press time, the restaurant had not revealed its special menu.

Table 100 (100 Ridge Way, Flowood, 601-420-4202, tableonehundred.com)

Table 100 will have a three-course menu for $49 per person. The menu will have dishes such as Gulf oyster chowder; black Angus filet or pan-seared gulf snapper with crawfish etouffee, Delta Blue rice jambalaya and sauteed shitake mushrooms with spinach; strawberry tiramisu trifles for dessert; and a choice of Ruffino prosecco or pinot noir wine.

1908 Provisions (734 Fairview St., 601-948-3429, fairviewinn.com)

1908 Provisions will have a four-course meal for $59 per person, with options for each course. First-course options include a dish called Sweet Cheeks, which is braised pork cheeks with polenta and Jezebel sauce; chipotle and chevre fritters; or oysters on the half shell. The second course includes choices such as a smoked-tomato basil salad with whipped ricotta. The main courses includes a grilled lamb chop with a root-vegetable puree, wilted rainbow chard and honey-cider glaze and the vegetarian quinoa cakes with wilted spinach, mushrooms and cherry-tomato ragout. For desert, visitors can choose dishes such as dark chocolate tarts or peaches-and-cream upside-down cake.

Taste Bistro and Desserts (5419 Highway 25 Suite L, Flowood, 769-235-6232)

Taste Bistro and Desserts will be selling heart "conversation cakes," with customizable icing messages for $12 each, as well as chocolate-dipped strawberries.

The Strawberry Cafe (107 Depot Drive, Madison, 601-856-3822)

Strawberry Cafe is offering a five-course dinner for $99 per couple, featuring one starter, soup or salad each, two entrees and one dessert. Individual courses will also be available, along with wine pairings for $19 per person.

Starters include a meat-and-cheese plate or broiled oysters with parmesan cheese, garlic butter and spinach, followed by a choice of Champagne and lobster bisque or pomegranate salad.

For the main course, customers can choose between sauteed grouper with lump crab meat, wilted spinach, gouda grits and bouillabaisse; or a six-ounce steak filet with grilled shrimp with red-wine demiglace and herb-roasted baby potatoes and carrots. Dessert is peach cobbler with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.

Sombra Mexican Kitchen (140 Township Ave., Suite 100, Ridgeland, 601-707-7950; 111 Market St., Flowood, 601-215-5445, sombramexicankitchen.com)

Sombra will have a Valentine's Day special of fajitas for two. The regular menu will be available, along with chef specials. The restaurants are taking walk-ins only.

Saltine Oyster Bar (622 Duling Ave.)

For Valentine's Day, Saltine will have a Valentine's Day Shell-abration. The full menu will be available, along with chef specials. The restaurant has limited reservations.

Amerigo (6592 Old Canton Road, Ridgeland, 601-977-0563; 155 Market St., Flowood, 601-992-1550; amerigo.net)

For its Valentine's Day menu, Amerigo will have a pasta dinner for two. The regular menu will also be available along with chef specials such as panko-crusted blackfish with goat cheese and spinach polenta, and green beans with a lemon Worcestershire butter; and a blackened ribeye with Asiago-cheese and leek mashed potatoes, and asparagus with a sweet garlic shrimp sauce. Reservations for lunch are accepted, but dinner is walk-in only.

Crazy Cat Eat Up (1491 Canton Mart Road, Suite 12, 601-957-1441, crazycatbakers.com)

For its Valentine's Day menu, Crazy Cat's menu will include an amuse bouche of black-eyed pea hummus; and appetizers such as a Gulf crab cake with remoulade and an apple-fennel salad, a butternut-squash bisque with country ham, nutmeg and chive oil, and chicken-fried tuna with a green-tomato chutney and Napa cabbage slaw.

Entree options include Scottish salmon with golden quinoa, baby bok choy and a soy-molasses glaze, and a pork Porterhouse with smoked tomato and brie grits, bourbon and a mustard pan sauce; and desserts such as a chocolate-mousse martini. Reservations are required, and the dinner is bring-your-own-beer. It is $69 for four courses and is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14.

CAET Wine Bar (3100 N. State St., Suite 102, 601-321-9169, caetwinebar.com)

For Valentine's Day, CAET Wine Bar will have a four-course menu for $65 per person with optional wine pairings for $50. The dishes include oysters on the half shelf with a Champagne mignonette and crostini; cold roast duck with a dark red beet puree, goat cheese mouse, field greens and a maple raspberry vinaigrette; steamed mussels with chorizo, tomato, yellow tomato parmesan broth and country bread; and redfish Anna with lump crab meat with thin beans, garlic mashed potatoes and a charred-tomato butter; and lemon cake with lavendar-honey ice cream.

There are plenty of other great restaurants in the Jackson area offering Valentine's specials. Know of any we missed? Add more at jfp.ms/valentinesday2017.

Treats for Your Sweetie

by Amber Helsel

La Brioche Patisserie (2906 N. State St., 601-988-2299, labriochems.com)

For Valentine's Day, La Brioche has treats such as a raspberry mocha, themed petits gateaux, striped cherry-flavored croissants, strawberry and vanilla marshmallows, macarons alfajores and more.

Nandy's Candy (1220 E. Northside Drive, 362-9553, nandyscandy.com)

This year, Nandy's will have Valentine's Day treats such as chocolate-dipped strawberries by the pound in milk, white or dark chocolate; edible chocolate baskets with a dozen chocolate strawberries; heart-shaped boxes filled with handmade assorted chocolates; boxes of chocolate pecans with caramel; assorted nut clusters; chocolate hearts and lips; chocolate-dipped strawberries; cotton candy; chocolate-coated caramel apples drizzled in white chocolate; and more.

Meme's Brick Street Bakery (104 W. Leake St., Clinton, 601-278-0635)

For Valentine's Day, Meme's will have chocolate-covered strawberries; petit fours; truffles; themed iced cookies; Valentine's Day packages for one or two people; a Sweetheart package with a mini chocolate-chip or sugar-cookie cake, four personalized heart-shaped sugar cookies, four petit fours, four chocolate-covered strawberries or four heart-shaped Rice Krispies treats; and more.

Broad Street Baking Company (4465 Interstate 55 N., Suite 101, 601-362-2900, broadstbakery.com)

This year, Broad Street will have a chocolate-covered-strawberry king cake for two; decorated sugar cookies, chocolate-covered strawberries, and more.

Campbell's Bakery (3013 N. State St., 601-362-4628; 123 Jones St., Madison, 769-300-2790; campbellsbakery.ms)

For Valentine's Day, Campbell's will have heart-shaped teacakes, heart petit fours and chocolate-dipped strawberries by order only.

Primos Cafe (515 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland, 601-898-3600; 2323 Lakeland Drive, Suite A, Flowood, 601-936-3398; primoscafe.com)

For Valentine's Day, Primos will have treats such as cakes, including strawberry and caramel ones, and fudge squares.

