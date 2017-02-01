Feb. 14, 2017 - Tuesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Burgers & Blues - Karaoke 5:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
CS's - David Dondero 8-11 p.m.
Duling Hall - Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys w/ Barry Leach Trio 7:30 p.m. $10 advance $14 door ardenland.net
Fenian's - Open Mic
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - Mike & the Moonpies (rest.) free
Kathryn's - Andrew Pates 6:30 p.m. free
Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
McB’s - Karaoke 8 p.m.
MS Coliseum - Dixie National Rodeo feat. Granger Smith 7:30 p.m. $20-$35
MS Museum of Art - Music in the City feat. James Martin & John Paul 5:45 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Live Music
