Feb. 14, 2017 - Tuesday

Burgers & Blues - Karaoke 5:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

CS's - David Dondero 8-11 p.m.

Duling Hall - Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys w/ Barry Leach Trio 7:30 p.m. $10 advance $14 door ardenland.net

Fenian's - Open Mic

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - Mike & the Moonpies (rest.) free

Kathryn's - Andrew Pates 6:30 p.m. free

Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

McB’s - Karaoke 8 p.m.

MS Coliseum - Dixie National Rodeo feat. Granger Smith 7:30 p.m. $20-$35

MS Museum of Art - Music in the City feat. James Martin & John Paul 5:45 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Live Music