Feb. 11, 2017 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - B.B. Secrist 8 p.m. free
Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.
Crossgates Baptist Church - David Phelps 7 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Sherman Lee Dillon midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Fondren Corner - Alexis & the Samurai w/ Cody Wynne Cox 7 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Sunday Drivers (rest.) free
The Hideaway - My Funny Valentine Comedy Show feat. Kita, Big Moe Dixon, Toya Free & Merc B. 9 p.m. $15 advance $20 door; Jason Miller Band 10 p.m.
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Jay & the Roundup Band 7 p.m. free
Martin's - Cedric Burnside w/ Trenton Ayers 10 p.m.
MS Coliseum - Dixie National Rodeo feat. Mark Chesnutt 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. $20-$35
Ole Tavern - Eddie Cotton Jr. 9 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - The Axe-identals 3:30 p.m. free; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Todd Smith 10 p.m. free
Soulshine, Flowood - Elle Carpenter 7 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Brian Smith 7 p.m.
Thalia Mara Hall - Legends of Southern Hip-Hop feat. Scarface, 8Ball & MJG, Bun B, Mystikal, Trick Daddy & Juvenile 8-11 p.m. $35-$75
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
