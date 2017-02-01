 Feb. 10, 2017 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Feb. 10, 2017 - Friday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, February 1, 2017 8:56 a.m. CST
0

4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - B.B. Secrist 8 p.m. free

Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Southern Avenue w/ Waker 8 p.m. $5 advance $10 door ardenland.net

F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; Sherman Lee Dillon midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Barry Leach (rest.) free; Burt Byler & the Bearded Souls EP Release Party 8 p.m. $8

Hops & Habanas, Fondren - Stonewalls 7 p.m.

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - The Sole Shakers 7 p.m. free

Liquid Light Cafe - Mac Music & Poetry 9 p.m.

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - Andrew Duhon 10 p.m.

McB's - Fannin Landin' 8 p.m. free

MS Coliseum - Dixie National Rodeo feat. Chris Janson 7:30 p.m. $20-$35

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 5:30 p.m. free; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m. free

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Andy Tanas 7 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

