Feb. 10, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - B.B. Secrist 8 p.m. free
Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Southern Avenue w/ Waker 8 p.m. $5 advance $10 door ardenland.net
F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; Sherman Lee Dillon midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Barry Leach (rest.) free; Burt Byler & the Bearded Souls EP Release Party 8 p.m. $8
Hops & Habanas, Fondren - Stonewalls 7 p.m.
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - The Sole Shakers 7 p.m. free
Liquid Light Cafe - Mac Music & Poetry 9 p.m.
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - Andrew Duhon 10 p.m.
McB's - Fannin Landin' 8 p.m. free
MS Coliseum - Dixie National Rodeo feat. Chris Janson 7:30 p.m. $20-$35
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 5:30 p.m. free; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m. free
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Andy Tanas 7 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus