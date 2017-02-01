 Best of Jackson 2017: Doctors & Lawyers | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Photo courtesy Richard schwartz

Photo courtesy Richard schwartz

By JFP Staff Wednesday, February 1, 2017
0

We all need doctors, dentists and sometimes a lawyer, so a couple of years ago, the Jackson Free Press added a special pop-up for Best of Jackson: Best Doctors and Dentists and Best Lawyers. Here is what Jacksonians and metro area residents had to say about the best in these vital categories.

Doctors

Best Dentist: Dr. LaMonica Davis Taylor

photo

Photo courtesy Lamonica Davis Taylor

Smiles on Broadway Dental Care, 5442 Watkins Drive, 601.665.4996

Finalists: Charles Ezelle (Jackson Dental Care, 2665 Lakeland Drive, Flowood, 601.932.8212, jacksondentalcare.com) / Jim Ed Watson (Jackson Center for Smiles, 1437 Old Square Road, 601.366.7645, jxnsmiles.com) / Shenika Kelly-Moore (Kelly Family Dentistry, 514 E. Woodrow Wilson Ave., Suite G, 769.572.4425) / Terrance Ware (Terrance Ware DDS PLLC, 5800 Ridgewood Road, Suite 104, 769.251.5909, twaredds.com)

Best Doctor: Dr. Timothy Quinn

photo

Photo courtesy Timothy Quinn

Quinn Healthcare, 768 N. Avery Blvd., Ridgeland, 601.487.6482

Finalists: Carrie Nash (Baptist Medical Clinic, 1490 W. Government St., Suite 10, Brandon, 601-825-1936, mbhs.org) / Justin Turner (TurnerCare, 5240 Robinson Road Ext., 601.398.2335, turnercarems.com) / Rahul Vohra (Southern Physical Medicine, 2470 Flowood Drive, Flowood, 601-420-1930) / William Loper (MEA Primary Care, 323 Highway 51, Ridgeland, 601-898-9150)

Best Chiropractor: Dr. Neely Berry

photo

Photo courtesy Neely Berry

Foxworth Chiropractic, 2470 Flowood Drive, Suite 125, Flowood, 601.932.9201, drfoxworth.com

Finalists: Chad Brown (Brown Chiropractic Center, 4294 Lakeland Drive, Suite 100, Flowood, 601.936.6650, browndc.com) / Clayton Pitts (Norville Chiropractic Clinic, 1000 Lakeland Square Ext., Suite 400, Flowood, 601.398.9412, flowoodchiropracticcare.com) / Laura Stubbs (Body in Balance Healthcare, 5472 Watkins Drive, Suite C, 601.376.5636) / Leo C. Huddleston (Natural Wellness Center, 6500 Old Canton Road, Ridgeland, 601.956.7953, nutritionalhealthtesting.com)

Best Cosmetic Dentist: Dr. Jim Ed Watson

photo

Photo courtesy Jim Ed Watson

Jackson Center for Smiles, 1437 Old Square Road, 601-366-7645, jxnsmiles.com

Finalists: Keith Klaus (Tharp & Klaus Dental Clinic, 2695 Flowood Drive, Suite A, 601-939-4100, smilesinjackson.com) / Terrance Ware (Terrance Ware DDS PLLC, 5800 Ridgewood Road, Suite 104, 769.251.5909, twaredds.com) / Wendy Lewis (The Winning Smile, 1350 W. Government St., Brandon, 601-825-3807; 4802 Lakeland Drive, Flowood, 601-936-0025; thewinningsmile.com)

Best Cosmetic Surgeon: Dr. Scott Runnels

photo

Photo courtesy Scott Runnels

The Runnels Center, 1055 River Oaks Drive, Flowood, 601-939-3223, runnelscenter.com

Finalists: Adair Blackledge (Blackledge Face Center, 1659 Lelia Drive, 601-981-3033, blackledgefacecenter.com) / David Stickler (Mississippi Center for Plastic Surgery, 200 W. Jackson St, Suite 100, Ridgeland, 769-300-4055, msplasticsurgeon.com) / Shelby Brantley (Plastic & Hand Surgery Associations, PLLC, 2550 Flowood Drive, Flowood, 601-939-9999, faceandbodycenter.com)

Best Hospital: St. Dominic Hospital

photo

Photo courtesy St. Dominic Hospital

969 Lakeland Drive, 601-364-6103

Finalists: Baptist Health Systems (1225 N. State St., 601-968-1000, mbhs.org) / Merit Health River Oaks (1030 River Oaks Drive, Flowood, 601-932-1030, merithealthriveroaks.com) / University of Mississippi Medical Center (2500 N. State St., 601-984-1000)

Best Nurse Practitioner: Alisha McArthur Wilkes

photo

Photo courtesy Alisha Wikes

Quinn Healthcare, 768 N. Avery Blvd., Ridgeland, 601.487.6482

Finalists: Alice Messer (NewSouth NeuroSpine, 2470 Flowood Drive, 877-554-4257, ns2.md) / Kimberly Loe (Baptist Medical Clinic, 1490 W. Government St., Suite 10, 601-825-1936, mbhs.org) / Kimberly Strong (Crossgate Family Doctors, 395 Crossgates Blvd., Suite 102, Brandon, 601-825-0003) / Suzanne Cockrell (G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center, 1547 Jerry Clower Blvd., Yazoo City, 662-746-6532, gacfhc.org)

Best Orthodontist: Dr. Chandra Minor

photo

Dr. Chandra Minor Photo courtesy Sterling Photography

Smile Design Orthodontics, 201 Riverwind East Drive, Pearl, 601-965-9561

Finalists: Eugene C. Brown (Smiles by Design, 5800 Ridgewood Road, Suite 103, 601.957.1711; 125 Jones St., Ridgeland, 601.427.9252) / Kenneth Walley (Kenneth Walley DDS, 2174 Henry Hill Drive, 601.922.3888; 208 Key Drive, Madison, 601.898.1788) / Priscilla Jolly (Jolly Orthodontics, 1000 Highland Colony Pkwy., Ridgeland, 601.605.2400)

Best Surgeon: Dr. Reginald Martin

photo

Photo courtesy Reginald Martin

St. Dominic's Martin Surgical Associates, 971 Lakeland Drive, Suite 211, 601.200.4350

Finalists: Greg Wood (NewSouth NeuroSpine, 2470 Flowood Drive, 877-554-4257, ns2.md) / Jason Murphy (The Surgical Clinic Associates, 501 Marshall St., Suite 500, 601-948-1411, mbhs.org) / John Davis (NewSouth NeuroSpine, 2470 Flowood Drive, 877-554-4257, ns2.md) / Philip Ley (Mississippi Breast Center, 106 Highland Way, Suite 200, Madison, 601.200.7465, mbhs.org)

Lawyers

Best Local Lawyer; Best Local Law Firm: Richard Schwartz, Schwartz & Associates

photo

Photo courtesy Richard schwartz

162 E. Amite St., 601.988.8888

Best Local Lawyer finalists: Eugene Carlos Tanner III (Tanner & Associates, LLC, 263 E. Pearl St., 601.460.1745) / Katrina S. Brown (Brown Bass & Jeter, PLLC, 1991 Lakeland Drive, Suite L, 601.487.8448, bbjlawyers.com) / Mike Malouf Jr. (Malouf & Malouf, 501 E. Capitol St., 601.948.4320, malouflaw.com)

Best Local Law Firm finalists: Chhabra & Gibbs P.A. (120 N. Congress St., Suite 200, 601.948.8005, cglawms.com) / Malouf & Malouf (501 E. Capitol St., 601.948.4320, malouflaw.com) Tanner & Associates, LLC (263 E. Pearl St., 601.460.1745) / The Wade Law Firm, PLLC (321 Highway 51, Suite C, Ridgeland, 601.790.0043, wadelawfirmpllc.com)

Best Family Attorney: Melissa Malouf

photo

Melissa Malouf Photo courtesy Robby Followell

Malouf & Malouf, 501 E. Capitol St., 601.948.4320, malouflaw.com

Finalists: Richard C. Roberts III (Roberts Bridges & Boydston PLLC, 618 Crescent Blvd., Suite 205, Ridgeland, 601.607.4144) / Tametrice Hodges (Hodges-Childress Law, LLC, 199 Charmant Place, Ridgeland, 601.376.9604, attorneyhodges.com) / Teresa E. Harvey (Chhabra & Gibbs, P.A., 120 N. Congress St., Suite 200, 601.948.8005, cglawms.com)

Best Defense Attorney: Eugene Carlos Tanner III

photo

Eugene Carlos Tanner III Photo courtesy Fulloflava Photography

Tanner & Associates, LLC, 263 E. Pearl St., 601.460.1745

Finalists: Mike Malouf (Malouf & Malouf, 501 E. Capitol St., 601.948.4320, malouflaw.com) / Richard Schwartz (Schwartz & Associates, 162 E. Amite St., 601.988.8888) / Wyatt Hazard (Daniel Coker Horton & Bell, 4400 Old Canton Road, Suite 400, 601.969.7607)

Best Plaintiff's Attorney: Mike Malouf, Jr.

photo

Photo courtesy Mike Malouf, Jr.

Malouf & Malouf, 501 E. Capitol St., 601.948.4320, malouflaw.com

Finalists: Richard Schwartz (Schwartz & Associates, 162 E. Amite St., 601.988.8888 / Carlos Tanner (Tanner & Associates, LLC, 263 E. Pearl St., 601.460.1745) / Merrida Coxwell (Coxwell & Associates, PLLC, 500 N. State St., 601.948.1600, coxwelllaw.com) / Richard Schwartz (Schwartz & Associates, 162 E. Amite St., 601.988.8888)

Best Real Estate Attorney: Frank "Buddy" Youngblood Jr.

photo

Photo courtesy Frank Youngblood Jr.

Frank M. Youngblood Jr., Attorney at Law, 111 Office Park Drive, Suite A, Brandon, 601.825.5200

Finalists: Andy Segrest (Randall Segrest Attorneys and Counselors, 992 Northpark Drive, Suite A, Ridgeland; 1900 Lakeland Drive; 301 Webster Circle, Suite 301, Madison; 601.856.2615, randallsegrest.com) / Jay Cooke (Jack W. Cooke Jr. Pa., 1437 Old Square Road, 601.981.1912) / Robert E. Moorehead (Robert E. Moorehead, Attorneys at Law, PLLC, 220 W. Jackson St., Ridgeland, 601.208.0569, lawyerm.com) / Sharon Plunkett (YoungWells Attorneys at Law, 141 Township Ave., Suite 300, Ridgeland, 601.948.6100, youngwells.com)

