Ring in the New Year

Krystal Ball and Catfish Drop

Hal & Mal's (200 S. Commerce St.) will host the 20th-annual Krystal Ball and the ninth-annual catfish drop on New Year's Eve. The event features live music, Krystal's sliders, party favors, hors d'oeuvres, Champagne at midnight and more. The event is 21 and up. For more information, call 601-948-0888 or visit halandmals.com.

Noon Year's Eve

The Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd., 601-981-5469) will host its annual Noon Year's Eve event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 30. During the event, children can build their own confetti cannon, make a party hat, dance and watch the museum's rocket full of wishes launch during the countdown at noon. The event is included with regular admission to the museum, which will be open until 5 p.m. that day. Admission is $10, and members and children under 1 get in free. For more information, visit mschildrensmuseum.org.

NYE Celebration

On Sunday, Dec. 31, The Apothecary at Brent's Drugs (655 Duling Ave., 601-366-3427) will host a New Year's Eve event with guest chef David Crews from Delta Supper Club. The event will have a five-course menu including a happy hour and drink pairings from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Seating is limited for that menu. Beginning at 9 p.m., Crews will have a "Late Night Delta Truck Stop Food" menu with cocktails. For more information, find The Apothecary on Facebook.

New Year's Eve Celebracion

In celebration of the new year, Cantina Laredo (200 District Blvd.) will have a special three-course menu available from Dec. 29-Jan. 1. The menu includes ribeye with cascabel sauce (a type of chile-based sauce); pollo asado, which is roasted chicken with grilled street corn and black beans; and fajitas de camparon y pina, which is bacon-wrapped shrimp filled with Monterey Jack cheese and jalapeno with grilled pineapple. On Dec. 31, Cantina Laredo will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 601-982-7061.

New Year's Eve with Hilton and Drago's

Hilton Jackson (1001 E. County Line Road) will have a couples' New Year's Eve package starting at $299 per couple that includes overnight accommodations, dinner at Drago's, live music from Sassy Jones, a Champagne toast at midnight, a New Year's Day brunch at Wellington's in the Hilton and more. For more information, visit hilton.com.

New Year's at Pop's Saloon Featuring Nashville South

Pop's Saloon (2636 S. Gallatin St.) will host a New Year's Eve celebration featuring live music from country band Nashville South. The event is from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. For more information, call 601-961-4747 or find Pop's Saloon or Nashville South on Facebook.

ISH New Year's Party

On Sunday, Dec. 31 ISH Grill & Bar's (5105 Interstate 55 N.) New Year's Eve party kicks off at 6 p.m. and features party favors and drink specials, along with a Champagne toast at midnight. Blues artist Jonte Mayon will perform beginning at 8 p.m. For more information, find ISH on Facebook.

New Year's Eve Blow Out

On Sunday, Dec. 31, Martin's Restaurant & Bar (214 S. State St.) will host a New Year's Eve celebration featuring live music from Young Valley, El Obo and Cody Rogers. Doors open at 9 p.m., and the event starts at 10 p.m. The event is for people ages 18 and up. For more information, call 601-354-9712, visit martinsbar39201.com or find Martin's on Facebook.

McB's New Year's Eve Party

On Sunday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m., McB's Bar & Grill (815 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland) will have a New Year's Eve event with live music from The Slangin' Willies, party favors and a Champagne toast at midnight. The event is free. For more information, call 601-956-8362.

New Year's Eve HRC Connect Event

On Sunday, Dec. 31, the Human Rights Campaign will host a New Year's Eve connect event at Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint (565 Taylor St., 601-368-1919, salandmookies.com) from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. After 9 p.m., the event will move to WonderLust (3911 Northview Drive, 337-378-9003, wonderlustjackson.com) in preparation for the NYE countdown.

Pop, Fizz, Clink

On Sunday, Dec. 31, Estelle Wine Bar & Bistro (407 S. Congress St.) will host a special New Year's Eve dinner from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. featuring a five-course menu from Chef Matthew Kajdan that diners can order a la carte and pair with wine. For more information, visit westinjackson.com or find the event on Facebook.

'When Cletus Met Elizabeth'

The Detectives Dinner Theatre will present its newest play, "When Cletus met Elizabeth," at Kismet's Restaurant (315 Crossgates Blvd., Brandon) beginning at 7 p.m. The dinner is $42 per person, and seating begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit thedetectives.biz.

New Year's Eve Silent Disco

On Sunday, Dec. 31, Northpark Mall (1200 E. County Line Road, Ridgeland) will host a New Year's Eve silent disco. During the event, participants will receive headphones and listen to DJ 5150 perform. The event will include confetti, balloons, party favors and more. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

New Year's Eve at Saltine

On Sunday, Dec. 31, Saltine Oyster Bar (622 Duling Ave., Suite 201) will have its full menu available, along with featured specials. On New Year's Day, Saltine will have its full brunch available, plus red beans and rice. For more information, find the business on Facebook.

New Year's Eve Grand Celebration

On Sunday, Dec. 31, Cowboy's Saloon (208 W. Capitol St., 601-944-0402) will host a New Year's Eve party featuring Terry and the Zydeco Bad Boys. The doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 9 p.m. The cover charge is $10, and Cowboy's Saloon will have bottomless domestic drafts and $1.50 domestic bottles. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

New Year's Celebration

On Saturday, Dec. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 31, Farmer's Table in Livingston (1030 Market St., Flora) will host a New Year's Eve celebration. The dinner includes Champagne and a dinner that will feature caviar, seared foie gras a l'orange, scallops over lobster risotto, creme brulee and more. For more information, call 601-506-6821 or visit farmerstableinlivingston.com.

New Year's Eve Dinner

On Sunday, Dec. 31, BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 244, 601-982-8111) will have a five-course menu with wine pairings for each course. The event begins at 6:30 p.m., and will have a Champagne toast and sparklers starting at 9 p.m. Seatings earlier in the night are $70, and later seatings are $85. For more information, visit bravobuzz.com.

NYE 2018 at Johnny T's

On Sunday, Dec. 31, Johnny T's Bistro & Blues (538 N. Farish St.) will have a New Year's Eve party. Everyone gets in free until 11 p.m., and the event includes a midnight Champagne toast. For VIP and bottle service information, call 601-201-0658. For more information, find the business on Facebook.

NYE 2018 at Fenian's Pub

On Sunday, Dec. 31, Fenian's Pub (901 E. Fortification St., 601-948-0055) will have a New Year's Eve party. The event will have a Guinness toast at 7 p.m., and a Champagne toast at midnight. It will have music from The Grand Shillelaghs, and party favors and drink specials. For more information, find the business on Facebook.

This is not a complete list. To see and add more, visit jfp.ms/2017nyeevents. Visit jfpevents.com to see our events calendar.