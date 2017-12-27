Jan. 9, 2018 - Tuesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Fenian's - Open Mic
Kathryn's - Keys vs. Strings 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Table 100 - Chalmers Davis 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - JIM Week: "Many Moons" feat. Touya Modi, Krystal Gem, Ariel Blackwell & Vitamin Cea 8-10 p.m. $10 or free w/ pass
