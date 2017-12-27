 Jan. 8, 2018 - Monday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jan. 8, 2018 - Monday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, December 27, 2017 8:42 a.m. CST
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

CS's - JIM Week: "Monday Night Vibes" feat. Seth Power, Timaal Bradford & Betzenzo 7-10 p.m. $10 or free w/ pass

Hal & Mal's - Central MS Blues Society (rest) 7 p.m. $5

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Spacecamp - JIM Week: "Space Rocks!" feat. Die With Nature, Kicking & The Hero and a Monster 8-11 p.m. $10 or free w/ pass

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

