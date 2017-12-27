Jan. 8, 2018 - Monday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
CS's - JIM Week: "Monday Night Vibes" feat. Seth Power, Timaal Bradford & Betzenzo 7-10 p.m. $10 or free w/ pass
Hal & Mal's - Central MS Blues Society (rest) 7 p.m. $5
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Spacecamp - JIM Week: "Space Rocks!" feat. Die With Nature, Kicking & The Hero and a Monster 8-11 p.m. $10 or free w/ pass
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
