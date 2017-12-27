Jan. 7, 2018 - Sunday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
AND Gallery - NOISE Creative Music Series feat. Brad Webb Making Faces 7-10 p.m. $10 admission $5 gallery members
Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Fade2Blue 6-9 p.m.
Lucky Town - JIM Week Kick-off Party feat. Magnolia Bayou & Ray Kincaid 6-9 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.
