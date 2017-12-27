 Jan. 6, 2018 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jan. 6, 2018 - Saturday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, December 27, 2017 8:41 a.m. CST
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Jason Miller Band 9 p.m. $10

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Jose's, Pearl - Blake Edward Thomas 6-9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Travelin' Jane 7-10:30 p.m.

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Chase Tyler Band 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Spacecamp - Blue Dream w/ Bad Magic & Lisbon Deaths 8 p.m. $5

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - Black Jacket Symphony's "Lez Zeppelin IV" 8 p.m. $25-$35

Underground 119 - Live Music 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

