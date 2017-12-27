Jan. 5, 2018 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Castlewoods Country Club - Larry Brewer 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Todd Snider w/ Rorey Carroll 8 p.m. $25 advance $30 door

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Faze 4 7-10:30 p.m.

Last Call Sports Grill - 2018 Kick-off feat. DJ Finesse & Big Shocka 9 p.m.-2 a.m. free before 9 p.m.

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Live Music 8:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.