Jan. 4, 2018 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, December 27, 2017 8:28 a.m. CST
Bonny Blair's - Larry Brewer 7-11 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Steele Heart 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Live Music 7-10:30 p.m.

