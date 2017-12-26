Jackson New Year's Events Preview

Krystal Ball and Catfish Drop

Hal & Mal's (200 S. Commerce St.) will host the 20th-annual Krystal Ball and the ninth-annual catfish drop on New Year's Eve. The event features live music, Krystal's sliders, party favors, hors d'oeuvres, Champagne at midnight and more. The event is 21 and up. For more information, call 601-948-0888 or visit halandmals.com.

Noon Year's Eve

The Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd., 601-981-5469) will host its annual Noon Year's Eve event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 30. During the event, children can build their own confetti cannon, make a party hat, dance and watch the museum's rocket full of wishes launch during the countdown at noon. The event is included with regular admission to the museum, which will be open until 5 p.m. that day. Admission is $10, and members and children under 1 get in free. For more information, visit mschildrensmuseum.org.

NYE 2018 at Johnny T's

On Sunday, Dec. 31, Johnny T's Bistro & Blues (538 N. Farish St.) will have a New Year's Eve party. Everyone gets in free until 11 p.m., and the event includes a midnight Champagne toast. For VIP and bottle service information, call 601-201-0658. For more information, find the business on Facebook.

New Year's Eve with Hilton and Drago's

Hilton Jackson (1001 E. County Line Road) will have a couples' New Year's Eve package starting at $299 per couple that includes overnight accommodations, dinner at Drago's, live music from Sassy Jones, a Champagne toast at midnight, a New Year's Day brunch at Wellington's in the Hilton and more. For more information, visit hilton.com.

This is not a complete list. To see and add more, visit jfp.ms/2017nyeevents. Visit jfpevents.com to see our events calendar.